Two people hospitalised after early-morning fire at a house in Marbella

A dramatic fire startled several residents in Marbella on Thursday morning. It occurred in a flat on the first floor of a building on Calle ... Gabriel García Márquez and, according to initial reports, at least two people - one aged 19 and another 34 - had to be taken to hospital.

The 112-Andalucía emergency service received numerous calls at around 6.55am. According to witnesses, urgent fire brigade assistance was needed at the home where a fire had broken out; flames were already coming out of one of the windows and thick smoke was billowing from the building.

The Marbella fire brigade and the Local Police were immediately alerted, as well as emergency medical services. According to sources, the two affected people were admitted to Marbella hospital, although the nature and severity of their injuries have not yet been disclosed.