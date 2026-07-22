Driver gets fatally hit by car while getting out of his broken-down lorry on A-7 motorway in Marbella

Archive photo of the A-7 motorway as it passes through Marbella.

Rossel Aparicio 22/07/2026 a las 13:16h.

A 74-year-old man died early on Wednesday after getting hit by a car as he was getting out of his broken-down lorry on the A-7 motorway in Marbella.

According to official traffic sources, the incident happened at kilometre 1,047 at 12.40am. The victim had stopped his vehicle due to a breakdown.

Shortly after the accident, the emergency services received several calls reporting the incident. The Guardia Civil, paramedics and road maintenance crews travelled to the scene, but they couldn't save the driver's life.

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