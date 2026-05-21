Four break-ins in ten days at the same Marbella bar by different people, but all under arrest

Several people have been arrested for thefts from the same bar in Marbella in the space of just ten days.

Strangely enough, the crimes were ... not committed by the same perpetrators and each break-in involved a different modus operandi, such as breaking and entering, scaling a wall to gain access and forcing open a door, as the National Police noted in a statement.

The swift action of the National Police's specialist unit (GAC), along with the alarm system at the business premises, made it possible to solve these crimes fast. Most of the stolen items were recovered (mostly drinks and catering equipment). The theft crimes unit at Marbella's Local Police station took charge of the investigation.

In all four incidents, it was the bar's alarm that alerted police. In the first, police went to the premises with the owner and apprehended a man inside with various stolen items.

However, just a few hours later, the 091 emergency call centre received a new alert from the alarm company, reporting that two men could be seen inside the premises via video surveillance footage. Once again, police went to the premises - together with the owner - and confirmed that the entrance had been forced open and that this time a television and more than 30 cans of beer had been stolen.

Some 24 hours later, a new alert from the alarm company reported yet another theft underway. This time, two people were inside the premises, having gained access by scaling a wall approximately two metres high that led to the bar's terrace. According to the National Police, the thieves had damaged an awning and stolen 48 cans of beer and 88 bottles of oil. Specialist officers conducted the on-site investigation and managed to identify one of the perpetrators, who was subsequently arrested.

The last theft from this bar in Marbella resulted in two more arrests, both of whom were located nearby. Thanks to the video surveillance cameras, it was possible to identify, locate and arrest the alleged perpetrators, as well as recover the stolen goods, specifically 85 cans of soft drinks and a case of 12 bottles of wine.

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