British tourist rescued by security staff after falling into water at Puerto Banús marina in Marbella

Gerard Couzens 25/05/2026 a las 11:39h.

Good Samaritans saved the life of a semi-conscious British tourist after discovering him drowning in the water in Marbella'sPuerto Banus marina.

Two security staff from a nearby nightspot went to his aid when he reportedly lost his balance and fell into the sea by a yacht called ‘Satisfaction’ moored at Marbella’s premier luxury marina on the Costa del Sol after “going to throw up.”

In a video of tghe incidenrt, concerned Brits were among those who started encouraging the pair helping the stricken holidaymaker and trying to make him understand what he needed to do to make it easier for them to get him out of his predicament.

The mystery man appeared to be lying on his back by the edge of the quay close to popular nightclub News Cafe when the first help arrived, shortly after he fell into the water in circumstances which officials haven't yet commented on but one local said was linked to him falling after he felt sick.

One of the onlookers could be overheard saying in English: “You boys are terrible” and adding: “They make it f##king difficult to get out of here.”

The same man then asked another standing beside him on dry land: “Did he trip or what?”, eliciting the response: “I don’t know, I just heard the noise and the splash.”

He went on as he addressed the nightspot workers: “You’re going to struggle to pull him up, he’s a big lad.”

The conversations in English among onlookers on the port side continued as the pair tried to pull the tourist out of the water, with one saying: “An hour later and he’d have been dead.”

The stricken man eventually appeared to comprehend the message he was getting from one of his saviours instructing him to turn around so he was on his stomach instead of his back.

He responded: “Yer, I’m f##king strong” after being told: “You need to be strong” so he could be yanked up to the deck of the yacht he was under.

The British onlooker shouted out “Well done boys, you’ve done well there boys” as he was pulled soaking wet to safety, wearing the T-shirt, shorts and shoes he had on when he went into the water.

The semi-conscious man could be seen moving but he was clearly in discomfort and lay motionless with his head resting on the deck of the yacht as the pair who saved him shook hands and one of them told spectators: “He almost died there” and another put him on his side as they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

A local who posted the footage on Marbella social media community platform Marbella Se Queja said in the early hours of this morning: “My friend last night heard a very strange noise among the boats.

“He went closer and saw a man was between the boats drowning.

“He had gone over to throw up and fell into the water. Thanks to the quick intervention of the security staff at News Cafe, the man was saved.”

One of the two nightspot workers who helped the holidaymaker to safety responded to messages of appreciation for what they had done by saying online: “Many thanks. Something I will never forget.”

Another well-wisher, referencing the name of the boat, said: “That man was very lucky. Thank you for saving him. He will feel like the name of the boat.”

A second said: “The name of the boat says it all, satisfaction.”

In May 2014 a 37-year-old British holidaymaker on a stag do drowned after falling into the water at the same port.

He went missing around 2am on May 23 2014 while he was partying with friends but the alarm wasn’t raised for more than half an hour.

Firefighters tried to recover the tragic holidaymaker’s body but had to call in specialist Civil Guard divers after it slipped from their grasp shortly after 3am as they pulled him out of the water.

The victim was later named as Belfast bank executive Nigel Sharvin.

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