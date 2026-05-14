The Best Bar in the World comes to Marbella

Considered Best Bar in the World by The World's 50 Best Bars, SIPS is preparing its landing in Marbella. It will only be a ... summer 'pop-up', but Puente Romano celebrates the arrival of the Barcelona firm, which will be installed this summer in the Bar La Plaza, a popular meeting point in the Marbella hotel. From 26 May, the establishment will welcome one of the most influential cocktail bars on the international scene, making it a key destination for signature cocktails.

Named Best Bar in the World in 2023, ranked in the top three in the world every year since 2022 and Best Bar in Europe for three consecutive years, SIPS has set a new benchmark in the understanding of the cocktail experience. It is known for combining technology and trends with the updating of classic and signature cocktails. "The bar seamlessly translates contemporary innovation and technical precision into a fun cocktail programme, accompanied by the warmest hospitality," said 50 Best Bars director William Drew in 2023.

With Albert Adrià

Behind this project are Marc Álvarez, who for eight years headed the drinks programme at Albert Adrià's elBarri group, and Simone Caporale, who made Artesian (The Langham, London) the World's Best Bar for four consecutive years. Both have managed to put the focus back on the drink itself and turn the bar experience on its head. For them, it's all about the glass, without excess ingredients and identifiable flavours. "We wanted every sip to be a unique and singular experience," they said.

Marc Álvarez and Simone Caporale.

Bar La Plaza by SIPS will feature a selection representing its creative scope, with cocktails such as the Bubble Pornstar Martini (vodka, coffee reduction, passion fruit and vanilla), the Paloma Santoni Spritz (white tequila, Amaro Santoni, grapefruit soda and ginger salt), the Bloom Collins (gin, osmanthus, elderflower and milky oolong tea), the SIPS Espresso Martini on tap (coffee, coffee liqueur and pineapple foam) and the Maple Wood Old Fashioned (maple syrup, oloroso sherry and tonka bean).

In addition, more spicy, citrusy and contemporary creations include the Root Mule, the Aloe Fizz, Tommy's Margarita and the Mil Fulls, as well as more complex compositions such as the Krypta and the Black Oak, "which explore smoky, floral and spiced notes within a refined interpretation of contemporary mixology". It will also offer non-alcoholic options such as the 0% Kalamansi and 0% Aloe Fizz.

With light bites by Nobu

Along with the liquid menu, it will also include light bites designed by Nobu Marbella, with the idea of "accompanying the rhythm of the service and reinforcing the social and gastronomic character of the experience, uniting cuisine and bar within the overall proposal of the space". According to Marc Álvarez and Simone Caporale, "Each project is an opportunity to continue exploring new ways of understanding cocktails, always with respect for the product, the technique and the customer's experience."