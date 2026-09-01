Crime
Armed robbery in Marbella: two hooded men attack tobacconist's worker to steal profits
They held a gun to the victim's head, after which they fled in a vehicle where a third individual was waiting, according to witnesses
The police in Marbella are looking for three individuals who participated in an armed robbery at gunpoint on Monday morning.
The perpetrators targeted the owner ... of a tobacconist's. The incident happened before 10.55am, which is when the emergency services received calls from several witnesses.
According to sources, two of the perpetrators approached the victim once he had left the premises on Avenida de España (Elviria), with the intention of making a deposit at a bank. A third accomplice was waiting for them inside a car to facilitate their escape.
The robbers had their faces covered. They pointed a gun at the victim to intimidate him, snatch the money and flee.
Fortunately, the victim did not suffer any physical injuries and did not require medical attention.
According to witnesses, the three suspects fled at high speed in their car. As yet, there have been no reports of any arrests. The National Police are working on the case.