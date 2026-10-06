Marbella mother discovers partner's abuse of three-year-old daughter after checking his phone

Malaga Provincial Court has sentenced a man to 19 years' jail after his partner discovered videos and photographs on his mobile phone documenting sexual abuse ... of her three-year-old daughter.

According to the judicial ruling, the abuse was uncovered in mid-2025, though recorded evidence dated back to 2022 and 2024. The victim's mother discovered the material while checking her partner's phone while he was asleep in the home they shared in Marbella.

Upon seeing the images in the photo gallery, the mother forwarded the files to her own phone, deleted traces from his device, and quietly left the property with her daughter without confronting him before reporting the matter to the police.

Judicial findings and evidence

Judges described the defendant's actions as "abhorrent, inappropriate and abusive," concluding that he exploited his position of authority, the child's affection, and her extreme vulnerability to satisfy his own sexual desires under the guise of playing games.

The recorded footage provided conclusive evidence, clearly capturing both the defendant's face and voice alongside the young victim. The court noted that the mother's action in securing the digital evidence before ending the relationship enabled her to leave safely and provided decisive proof during legal proceedings.

Sentencing and protective measures

The court handed down a 12-year sentence for child sexual abuse alongside seven years and one day for the production of child pornography. Upon completing his prison term, the defendant will serve eight years of supervised probation and must attend a mandatory sexual re-education programme.

The ruling includes a 20-year restraining order prohibiting the man from approaching within 500 metres of the victim or contacting her by any means. He was also ordered to pay 20,000 euros in civil compensation to the child and faces a 25-year ban on working or volunteering in any activity involving direct contact with minors.

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