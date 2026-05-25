Manilva-based amateur choir launches its spring fundraising season

Tony Bryant 25/05/2026 a las 15:44h.

The Love to Sing choir (LTS) are performing at various venues along the Costa del Sol over the coming weeks with a repertoire of classic movie and theatre show songs. The choir launches its spring fundraising season with three concerts, the first of which takes place at Fresco Marina in Sotogrande on Friday 29 May at 7pm. Tickets cost 55 euros, and along with the show, guests will enjoy a welcome drink and a three-course meal: five euros from each ticket will be donated to the Nicolas Corazon Fuerte charity appeal. This community fundraising initiative in San Pedro Alcántara is in aid a local boy, Nicolás, who has been undergoing severe brain tumour treatment.

The choir will repeat the show at the Mirador del Carmen cultural centre in Estepona on Friday 19 June (7pm). Tickets for this performance, which is in aid of the Spanish cancer association, AECC, cost eight euros in advance and ten euros at the door.

The final concert takes place in the Jardines del Rosario, Casares Costa, on Friday 26 June. This free performance (7pm) is part of a charity initiative organised by Casares town hall, although the chosen cause is yet to be confirmed.

Since its inception in 2018, the amateur choir has raised almost 20,000 euros for local charities and worthy causes with their concerts.

For more information and reservations, phone Maggie on +34 628 16 39 77, or visit the Love to Sing CDS Facebook page