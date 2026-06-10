Malaga's ninth Ruta del Espeto announces finalists

SUR 10/06/2026 a las 11:40h.

The ninth Malaga Ruta del Espeto has selected its five finalists, who will compete in the grand finale at El Balneario in the Pedregalejo district next Tuesday, 16 June.

A high calibre of contestants has participated this year. A total of 81 restaurants from across the province have taken part, almost doubling the number from last year (45).

This year's finalists are: Narval, Las Palmeras and Antonio in Malaga city; Madrid Playa in Fuengirola; and Playa Candela in Vélez-Málaga. As always, the public vote has selected three, while the expert jury has chosen the other two.

In the final, the five selected restaurants will have to prepare and serve their 'espetos' (skewered sardines) to a jury who will make the final assessment, taking into account the quality of the product, the cooking temperature, the flavour and the presentation.

Expert jury

The members of the expert jury are director of Sabor a Málaga Leonor García-Agua, president of the association of Costa del Sol beach businesses Manuel Villafaina, chef Adolfo Jaime, SUR's food critic Enrique Bellver, head of culture and gastronomy at SUR Alberto Gómez and representatives of Cruzcampo and Comerco.

Organised by Diario SUR and Málaga en la Mesa, with sponsorship from Sabor a Málaga, the provincial authority and the collaboration of Cruzcampo, Comerco and Agrupación de interés económico Playas de la Costa del Sol, this competition aims to highlight Malaga's espetos: one of the emblems of local cuisine.

The restaurant that wins the jury prize will receive an advertising campaign in Málaga en la Mesa worth 3,000 euros. The one that wins the people's choice award will receive 1,000 euros for the same purpose.

In addition, Comerco will present a special prize to the best 'amoragaor' (a term to describe a person who enjoys good food).