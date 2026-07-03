Malaga-based startup All Music Works wins Keiretsu Forum Andalucía

Founder of All Music Works Carlos Zehr accepting the award in Malaga.

SUR 03/07/2026 a las 16:16h.

Malaga-based startup All Music Works has won the latest Keiretsu Forum Andalucía, which took place at the Thyssen Museum in Malaga on Thursday.

Their proposal combines generative artificial intelligence (AI), music, audiovisual production and software to develop content, intellectual property and SaaS solutions for companies.

"Our goal is to revolutionise the music industry by integrating artificial intelligence, creating and promoting unique digital artists and innovative musical content," founder Carlos Zehr said.

Aimed at newly created companies interested in obtaining non-bank private financing, Keiretsu Forum Andalucía featured ten pre-selected startups, who presented their projects in the investment round before more than 150 investors, with the aim of obtaining up to one million euros of private financing.

The latest Keiretsu Forum Andalucía was made possible through a partnership between BIC Euronova, the European business and innovation centre of Malaga and Keiretsu Forum Spain.

Keiretsu Forum is the world's largest international network of private investors, with 53 offices in over 30 countries across four continents.

"Holding Keiretsu Forum Andalucía represents a strategic milestone for our entrepreneurial ecosystem. For the participating startups, this event is an extraordinary springboard, not only opening doors to private funding rounds of up to one million euros, but also connecting them with the international market, generating commercial alliances, training and invaluable networking opportunities," president of Keiretsu Forum Andalucía and CEO of BIC Euronova Álvaro Simón de Blas said.

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