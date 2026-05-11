Malaga-based pilot school becomes global pioneer in flying Tecnam's new training aircraft

One Air has the largest and most advanced fleet of Diamond, Cirrus and Tecnam training aircraft in Spain.

SUR 11/05/2026 a las 12:42h.

Malaga-based One Air Aviación is the only pilot school Avion Revue International has recognised as the best in Spain three times (in 2020, 2021 and 2024). It remains at the forefront thanks to its constant investment in training technology.

This strategy not only strengthens its operational capacity, but also places the province at the forefront of technology with the incorporation of aircraft that, for the first time in history, will operate exclusively in Malaga, before reaching any other school or market in the world.

True to its commitment to innovation, One Air has closed a historic deal, becoming the world's first Launch Customer for the new Tecnam P2008JC NG. In just a few months, the Malaga school will receive the first four units of this model.

These aircraft stand out for their hybrid construction (carbon and metal) and the incorporation of the new Rotax 912 iSc electronically injected engine, which optimises fuel usage and significantly reduces emissions.

By exclusively operating these aircraft, One Air ensures that its students are trained in the technological standard that will define commercial aviation in the next decade.

The school has also completed a strategic acquisition for advanced training: the Tecnam P2006T NG twin-engine aircraft. One Air will be the first pilot school in Andalucía to integrate this aircraft by the end of 2026.

With these additions, the school reaches a record number of 32 NG aircraft, consolidating the largest and most technologically advanced Diamond, Cirrus and Tecnam training fleet in Spain.

Since its founding in 2010, One Air has maintained a single, unwavering focus: to train commercial pilots to the highest standards. To achieve this, it has an infrastructure that includes:

- SimLab by One Air: The largest simulation centre in a European school, with exact replicas of the Airbus A320, Boeing 737-800 and the advanced Boeing 737 MAX.

- Immersive technology: Pioneering integration of Apple Vision PRO for visualising complex procedures.

- Real environment: Strategic operation between the Axarquía aerodrome and Malaga Airport.

With a multicultural body of students from over 60 countries, One Air acts as an economic engine that attracts high-level investment and talent to Malaga, reaffirming the potential of the Costa del Sol as a world-renowned technological and educational hub.