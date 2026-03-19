Malaga's Costa del Sol on yellow alert for winds of up to 60 km/h

Isabel Méndez Malaga Thursday, 19 March 2026, 12:01 Share

Wind and rough seas are the defining feature of today's weather in Malaga and the next 24 hours. So much so that the state meteorological agency (Aemet) in Spain has issued weather warnings for strong gusts of wind and coastal phenomena across much of the Costa del Sol province.

A yellow weather warning for coastal phenomena will be in effect for the Sol area (including Malaga city) and the Guadalhorce and Axarquia areas from 6:00pm to midnight. During this time, easterly winds are expected with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7.0) and waves of three to four metres high. Ronda also has a yellow warning for wind, as Aemet forecasts gusts of up to 70 km/h and southeasterly winds throughout the day, from noon to midnight.

On Friday the situation will hardly change according to Aemet's initial forecasts, with yellow warnings remaining in place for Sol, Guadalhorce and Axarquia until 2:00pm for an easterly wind of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7.0) and waves of three to four meters high.

In total, four provinces of Andalucía will be under weather warnings this 19 March. An orange warning for coastal phenomena will be in effect for Almeria and Granada and Cadiz has a yellow warning for the same. Additionally, a yellow warning for wind will be in place for Almeria and Cadiz.

The orange level for rough seas will be in effect from 6:00pm until midnight along the Granada coast, to the west (Poniente area) and Almeria city, according to Europa Press. East and northeast winds of 60 to 70 kilometres per hour (force 8.0) and waves of three to four metres high are expected in both areas.

Thursday will also be marked by a yellow alert for coastal phenomena in Almeria, specifically in the provincial capital and the Poniente and Levante (western and eastern) coastal areas. The warnings are in effect from 4:00am, ending at 6:00pm in the western areas and the capital and right at the end of the day in the eatern part of Almeria. East and northeast winds of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7.0) and waves of three to four metres high are expected in these locations.

Meanwhile, in Cadiz, a yellow alert for rough seas will be in effect along both the Cadiz coastline and the Strait of Gibraltar from 3:00pm until midnight, where easterly winds will reach 50 to 61 km/h. Continuing with the province of Granada, Aemet will maintain a yellow warning for coastal phenomena from 4:00am until 6:00pm along the Granada coastline, with east and northeast winds of 50 to 60 km/h and waves that could reach three to four metres in height.

Up to 80-kilometre gusts

As for the winds, yellow warnings will be in effect in the Poniente area and Almeria capital from 4:00am until midnight on Friday, where winds will reach maximum gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour from the east.

Staying with the winds, Cadiz province will also remain under a yellow alert in the Strait of Gibraltar, inland areas and the Cadiz coast from 3:00pm to midnight, with maximum wind gusts of up to 80 km/h.