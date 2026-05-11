Malaga union warn post office staff shortages could disrupt voting and immigrant regularisation process

Post office workers in Malaga assisting customers on the first day of the regularisation process.

Cristina Vallejo 11/05/2026 a las 13:47h.

The CCOO trade union have warned that Correos (the Spanish postal service) needs 40 per cent more staff in Malaga province to ensure the smooth operation of the Andalusian elections and the regularisation process for migrants.

In its statement from Monday, the CCOO said that the staff shortage will slow down "and could even cause a collapse" during the processing of regularisation applications and postal votes, as well as increase the workload and occupational health risks for postal workers.

The union, who represent the majority of employees at the company, complained about the current austerity measures and "zero hiring" policy of the public company because it "is clearly insufficient to address this exceptional situation effectively".

Therefore, they consider an "extraordinary" staff increase of approximately 40 per cent "essential" to prevent the deterioration of the service and the excessive workload that many workplaces are already experiencing.

The exceptional situation the union describe stems from the fact that Andalucía is the most populous region in Spain. It is currently facing two processes "of enormous complexity and high management volume": the regional elections on 17 May and the regularisation of migrants.

These two processes, the CCOO say, "require a significant organisational and staff resources". The union are calling for increasing the workforce in the areas of delivery, office and logistics.

Correos sources have told SUR that they are adopting "all the necessary organisational measures" to guarantee compliance with the obligations entrusted to it during the electoral processes and is putting all its technological, logistical and human resources at the service of the correct development of the process.

Meanwhile, the CCOO denounce a widespread staff shortage affecting offices and delivery throughout the province. The union describe post offices with insufficient workers, offices with a high volume of regularisation requests that could affect regular and election operations, such as in Capuchinos and Estepona, and centres where the accumulation of tasks hinders the proper handling of postal votes.

The CCOO also stated that Correos fails to fill vacancies due to retirements, sick leave, permits or leaves of absence, forcing the remaining staff to take on an ever-increasing workload.