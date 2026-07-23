Malaga real estate investment sets new record and accounts for almost half of all investment in Andalucía

SUR 23/07/2026 a las 13:25h.

Malaga province has recorded its best first half of the year for real estate investment in the entire historical series, as per the analysis of the CBRE consultancy.

The province reached 418 million euros between January and June, compared to 132 million for the same period in 2025, representing a year-on-year increase of 217 per cent.

This record investment highlights the growing maturity of the Malaga market and consolidates Andalucía's leadership as a strategic destination for real estate capital.

Overall, Andalucía recorded 864 million euros in real estate investment during the first half of the year, with Malaga accounting for 48 per cent (almost half) of the total, compared to 28 per cent (less than a third) in the same period in 2025.

The province's development is also framed within the growing appeal of Andalucía for real estate investment. The region has steadily increased its relevance in the national market in recent years, supported by the diversification of its markets, the strength of its economic and demographic fundamentals and the international appeal of destinations such as Malaga, Seville and the Costa del Sol.

National and international capital

According to CBRE, the Malaga market stands out for its ability to attract both national and international capital, especially in sectors linked to tourism, housing and new forms of accommodation.

"The Malaga real estate market has taken a leap forward in recent years and has established itself as one of the most attractive investment destinations in Spain. It no longer stands out solely for the strength of its tourism sector or its quality of life, but also for its ability to attract national and international capital to a wide variety of real estate sectors," director of CBRE in Malaga Pelayo Fernández said.

The hotel sector

Investment activity in Malaga during the first half of the year was clearly driven by housing and hotels. Together, these two sectors accounted for more than 400 million euros, representing approximately 96 per cent of all real estate investment in the province.

The hotel sector once again positioned itself as the leading driver of real estate investment in Malaga during the first half of the year. Transactions reached 232 million euros, representing approximately 55 per cent of all investment in the province. This is more than nine times higher than that recorded in the first half of 2025.

The strength of this sector confirms the appeal of Malaga and the Costa del Sol as one of Spain's leading destinations for hotel investment, driven by the consolidation of international tourist demand, its positioning in the premium segment and investor interest in high-quality assets.

For its part, the housing sector remains the second largest driver of investment in the province. Investment reached 169 million euros, 61 per cent more than in the same period of the previous year, representing nearly 40 per cent of total investment.

Commerce, health and offices

Although investment activity has been concentrated primarily in hotels and housing, there are important mentions in the retail and healthcare sectors.

Solid investment figures are further supported by the positive performance of the rental market in Malaga. The office sector stands out in particular, where new projects developed in the city have helped consolidate the arrival of new tenants and driven leasing activity to just over 11,000 square metres during the first half of the year, a record high for this period. This dynamism demonstrates the strength of demand and Malaga's growing capacity to attract businesses and economic activity.

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