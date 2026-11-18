At its regular November meeting on Wednesday, the Malaga provincial authority approved the tender for the home care service, worth 171.1 million euros. The ... service will provide care for a monthly average of 6,100 people across 86 Malaga municipalities with fewer than 20,000 inhabitants.

The contract is for a period of two years. It will provisionally run from 1 March 2027 to 28 February 2029, although the tender provides for the possibility of three annual extensions up to a maximum of five years.

The contract is divided into three geographical lots: the Axarquía and Sierra Norte lot, which will cover 36 municipalities, has a budget of 86.32 million; the one covering Antequera, Valle del Guadalhorce and Sierra de las Nieves has a budget of 62.36 million to serve 21 towns; the third will have 25.42 million for 29 municipalities, most of which are in the Serranía de Ronda and some in the Sierra de las Nieves.

What's new

The new terms and conditions provide for a number of features, including additional home-based hairdressing, chiropody and physiotherapy services, temporary stays in care homes of up to one month for elderly people who, due to sudden illness or accident, are unable to look after themselves and for whom home help services are insufficient, and the installation of devices such as motion sensors or fall detectors.

Other measures include: electronic registration systems or daily signature control forms; follow-up home visits; periodic calls to users; semi-annual reports and annual reports; and advance communication of substitutions or changes of assistants to minimise modifications.

Improvements

The provincial authority is also improving certain aids: adjustable beds, hoists, wheelchairs, walking frames, toilet lifts and grab rails. The tender process will take into account the incorporation of home automation features in the care of service users, such as motion sensors, fall detectors, smart devices and voice assistants.

The tender also provides for the creation of an annual pool of hours for additional staff, at no extra cost, to meet exceptional needs when the standard provision proves insufficient.

Substitution of workers

The competition rules establish measures to improve and protect the working conditions of the employees who provide the service, more than 2,500 in the province, and require the transfer of employment, guaranteeing the continuity of the professional teams, and will value a salary increase of up to five per cent on the base salary of the collective agreement applicable to the staff assigned to the contract.

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