Malaga province launches bus transfers due to works on C2 Guadalhorce commuter rail line

Ignacio Lillo Malaga 22/05/2026 a las 11:51h.

Spain's rail operator Renfe is launching the bus transfer that will replace the C2 Guadalhorce rail service in Malaga province until 8 June this Friday.

This transport alternative will also cover the Media Distancia service to Seville.

The reason is that state rail infrastructure company Adif has planned improvement works in the area, at the Pizarra and Aljaima stations.

Renfe has already put into service a total of 384 bus routes to accommodate passengers while the work is under way.

Over these two weeks, passengers will need to transfer between Antequera Santa Ana and Malaga for the Seville Media Distancia (but not for the Avant, which runs on the high-speed line), as well as between Cártama, Álora and Caminito del Rey.

The road connections that complement the commuter train have the following schedules: in the direction of Malaga towards Álora, they depart from Cártama at 6.20am; 7.45am; 8.39am; 10.17am; 12.16pm; 1.16pm; 2.15pm; 3.16pm; 4.16pm; 6.16pm; 7.15pm; 8.16pm; 9.16pm and 10.16pm.

Of these, the 10.17am and 6.16pm departures go all the way to El Chorro. Furthermore, frequencies will reduce on weekends, as several of these times are only available from Monday to Friday.

In the opposite direction, buses will depart from Álora at 6.06am; 7.24am; 8.22am; 10.24am; 12.24pm; 1.23pm; 2.24pm; 3.24pm; 4.24pm; 6.22pm; 7.23pm; 8.25pm; 9.24pm and 10.16pm. Meanwhile, the connections to El Chorro-Caminito del Rey will depart at 9.54am and 5.52pm.

The first disruptions actually occurred on Thursday afternoon, affecting two trains departing from Seville at 6.34pm and 8.12pm.

In the opposite direction, on 9 June, the trains departing Malaga at 7.02am and 9.16am will also require a road transfer.

In some cases, Renfe will also offer taxi services for passengers travelling to Bobadilla and El Chorro-Caminito del Rey.

These works concern some 80,000 passengers who use the commuter trains between Malaga city and the Guadalhorce Valley each month and the Media Distancia between Malaga, Seville and the intermediate stops.

Renfe reminds passengers that it is necessary to purchase or confirm their ticket before travelling. Free changes and refunds will be available.

Works in Pizarra and Aljaima

The C2 commuter rail line, which serves the Guadalhorce Valley, is experiencing increasing demand as the municipalities it passes through, such as Cártama, Pizarra and Álora, grow in population and become part of the wider Malaga metropolitan area.

In 2024 (the latest available data), trains reached a record high with almost one million passengers (975,500, to be precise). This represents a 45 per cent increase over the previous year (670,800 passengers).

To match this increase in demand, the obsolete infrastructure requires renovations in several sections. The main objective of the work is to modernise the track switches at both stations.

Adif awarded the contract for the replacement of railway turnouts and complete track renewal at the Pizarra and Aljaima stations exactly one year ago, in June 2025, for 7.3 million euros.

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