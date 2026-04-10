Malaga province foster programme overwhelmed by increase in children in need of care

Susana Zamora Malaga. Friday, 10 April 2026, 11:16 Share

The regional government has issued an SOS to the people of Malaga province, seeking foster homes for 54 vulnerable children. The foster care system is currently under pressure following a significant rise in the number of minors requiring protection, a figure that has climbed to 932 in the province - up from 650 prior to the pandemic.

While nearly 60 per cent of these children are already living with families, 286 remain in residential protection centres. A historical goal for social workers is to ensure that no child under the age of 13 is living in a centre by 2030, yet the current reality remains far from this objective.

According to Ruth Sarabia, the Junta de Andalucía's delegate for Social Inclusion in Malaga, the pandemic marked a turning point. Since then, authorities have detected a significant spike in mental health problems among teenagers, reflected in school absenteeism and addictions. Furthermore, Malaga province's foreign population has grown by 30 per cent since 2019, changing the profiles of children in the system.

A significant shift in Malaga's social fabric has also been noted: for the first time, foster families with no biological link to the child outnumber "extended family" placements, such as grandparents or uncles. Experts suggest this reflects an increasingly individualistic society and a growing difficulty for relatives to manage complex behavioural or mental health issues.

There is a critical shortage of emergency foster families (FAU) who are available 24/7 for immediate placements. Additionally, the system is struggling to find homes for specific profiles, including sibling groups, children with disabilities and children over the age of seven.

Becoming a foster parent is described as a more flexible process than adoption. Requirements include an information session and a suitability interview. To assist with costs, the Junta provides a monthly allowance of around 500 euros per child, rising to over 700 euros for siblings, along with tax benefits and eligibility for leave.