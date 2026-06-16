Malaga police resolve house shooting in Cuevas Bajas with two detainees

Photo of the bullet holes in a window of the house in Cuevas Bajas, Malaga province.

Maria José Díaz Alcalá 16/06/2026 a las 15:16h.

The Guardia Civil have arrested two suspects in relation to the shooting at the facade of a house in the Malaga town of Cuevas Bajas, which took place at the end of May.

According to sources and security camera images, the two perpetrators shot from a motorcycle, using a military-grade weapon. The court has ordered that they be remanded in custody without bail.

The incident occurred in the early hours of 31 May, when the house inhabitants woke up from the sound of gunshots.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police discovered a total of 14 bullet holes in the facade and windows of the house.

Several of the bullets had pierced the building and entered one of the bedrooms where a family member was sleeping. "It missed him by centimetres, because he was lying down," the homeowner told SUR.

Upon analysing the shell casings at the scene, investigators confirmed that the ammunition used was of a 7.62 millimetre caliber (a type of bullet typical of military-grade weapons).

The investigation then linked this incident to another that had occurred hours prior in the neighbouring town of Cuevas de San Marcos, where one of the detainees allegedly fired several shots at another house.

"They went there and fired at the house of a nephew," one of the Cuevas Bajas victims stated. The Local Police confirmed receiving reports of a disturbance in the town, although they found no bullet impacts or spent cartridge cases at the scene.

This series of incidents forced the Guardia Civil to deploy a large force to prevent further disturbances and locate the perpetrators.

A thorough analysis of the evidence and a forensic examination revealed that they had fled to Torremolinos. One of them was staying in a hostel using false documents, while the other was hiding in the home of his ex-partner despite an active restraining order.

At the time of their arrest, the police seized 11,000 euros in cash, forged documents and the keys to the motorcycle. They also carried out four searches at homes and farm buildings in several towns in Malaga and Cordoba.

At these properties, the investigators discovered that the suspects were also running a mid-level drug-trafficking network. As a result, the police dismantled two indoor marijuana grow operations, seized two kilos of hashish and confiscated several bags of marijuana ready for sale, along with cultivation tools and illegal electricity connections.

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