Malaga police investigate woman for posing as driving instructor and giving lessons without qualifications

EP 20/07/2026 a las 15:06h.

The Guardia Civil are investigating two people in Malaga for alleged crimes of practicing a profession without proper qualifications and fraud.

A woman is under investigationg for posing as a driving instructor without the required qualifications. The owner of the driving school is under investigation as an accomplice in the fraud.

On 13 May this year, the police carried out an inspection at a driving school. They detected that a woman was performing teaching duties in the theoretical training of students to obtain the class B driving licence. She lacked the qualification required to work as a driving school teacher.

The woman was committing the crime of professional intrusion, which carries prison sentences of six months to two years.

In addition, the police investigated the owner of the driving school as a co-perpetrator of the crime of professional intrusion and as the perpetrator of an alleged crime of fraud.

The students, who had paid a voucher to receive an intensive course, were receiving training from an unqualified person. This crime carries a prison sentence of three months to three years.

Teaching road safety courses in private driving schools requires a certificate of aptitude for road safety instructors, instructors of private driving schools or the title of higher technician in training for safe and sustainable traffic.

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