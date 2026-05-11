Malaga police collaborate with foreign investigators to dismantle drug-trafficking network

SUR 11/05/2026 a las 14:56h.

The Guardia Civil have dismantled a criminal organisation linked to drug-trafficking between Malaga province and various EU countries in the framework of operation 'Ondas'.

The investigation began when the police learned that a criminal group of Dutch and Venezuelan nationals based in Marbella was sending marijuana via delivery companies from the province of Malaga to Poland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, France and Italy.

The investigators found that the perpetrators were concealing the drugs in polystyrene coolers, which they packaged and shipped using fictitious sender information.

The police carried out a total of six house searches in Poland, Belgium and Italy and three in Spain, resulting in the discovery of 17 packages and the seizure of a total of 47.58 kilos of marijuana, 8.3 kilos of hashish and 23,000 euros in cash.

In addition, the investigators arrested nine people for criminal organisation membership and drug-trafficking: three in Spain, two in Italy, two in Belgium and two in Poland.

The detainees in Spain appeared before a Marbella court, which ordered their imprisonment.

The operation was possible thanks to the collaboration of the Guardia Civil in Malaga with the Belgian and Polish police forces and with the Italian Carabinieri.