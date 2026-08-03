Malaga is the only province in Andalucía on orange alert for Monday 3 August

Spain's state meteorological agency, Aemet, has once again issued an orange alert Monday 3 August for Malaga province with particularly high temperatures in the ... city and the Guadalhorce region.

The alert will remain in force from 1pm to 9pm and the terral wind is expected to push temperatures up to 39 degrees. In the lower reaches of the Guadalhorce, temperatures could even reach 41 degrees, according to the forecasts.

Malaga is the only province in Andalucía with an orange heat warning, although Almeria is also on alert, with a yellow warning in force. The warning will also remain in force from 1pm to 9pm in the regions of Valle del Almanzora and Los Vélez, Nacimiento and Campo de Tabernas – with maximum temperatures of 38°C expected in both areas – as well as in eastern area of Almeria province, where temperatures will reach 37°C.

On Tuesday, it is in these two provinces that thermometers will once again record the highest temperatures in Andalucía, although according to the forecasts, the heat will be slightly less intense, so a yellow warning will be in place. It will remain in force in the same areas and for the same period, and in Malaga, the Axarquía will also have a yellow warning on Tuesday 4 August, as temperatures are expected to reach 38 degrees.