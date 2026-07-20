Malaga launches A-357 motorway resurfacing work

Chus Heredia 20/07/2026 a las 15:05h.

The regional ministry of public works has launched the resurfacing of the A-357 motorway at the access to Malaga city.

The section is ten kilometres long and the regional government has allocated three million euros to the works, which will take place at night to minimise traffic disruption.

Work began last week on the road from Malaga towards Campillos, starting with the section between the city and TechPark. The regional ministry will carry out work in both directions to improve the performance of a motorway that handles 74,000 vehicles daily.

Regional minister of public works Mario Muñoz-Atanet highlighted the section as one of the busiest access points not only in Malaga, but in all of Andalucía: "It is a major investment that will improve the performance of the motorway and the comfort of Malaga residents when travelling by road."

Muñoz-Atanet noted that this improvement adds to the investment in recent months, such as the new BUS-HOV lane, which was put into service at the end of the year with a budget of 8.5 million euros. It added one more lane entering the city.

Another major investment was the conversion into a motorway of a new section of the A-357 road, between Casapalma and Cerralba, for 51 million euros.

Road safety

Likewise, Muñoz-Atanet highlighted the role that the paving plan will play in improving the road network, with an extraordinary investment of 151.5 million euros for all of Andalucía, of which 17.5 million will be used in the province of Malaga.

The main objective of the plan is to guarantee adequate levels of safety and comfort for road users, as well as to improve the conditions of the most deteriorated sections of the regional road network.

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