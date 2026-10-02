Malaga province suffers first rise in unemployment this year

Malaga province saw the first rise in unemployment of the year this past September, after a nine-month uninterrupted run of declines in figures.

The ... end of summer contracts and the transition to inactivity for permanent seasonal workers in the tourism industry saw their reflection in the unemployment and Social Security registration figures, albeit to a moderate extent. Unemployment rose by 1,053 people and the average number of people in work fell by 5,054 compared with August. The extension of the high season well into autumn has meant that the upward trend in unemployment typical of the fourth quarter has been levelling off in recent years.

Even with this increase, Malaga's unemployment figures remain below 100,000, a threshold it crossed in June for the first time since 2008. As of 30 September, the number of jobseekers registered with the SAE in the province stood at 98,152. This is 11,214 fewer unemployed people than there were exactly 12 months ago, meaning that the year-on-year decline has accelerated, standing at 10.2 per cent.

The year-on-year trend in employment is also very positive for Malaga: over the last rolling year, the province has seen an increase of 33,519 people registered with Social Security, representing a 4.46 per cent rise and a new record for the number of people in work in September (784,648).

Compared to other Andalusian provinces

Across Andalucía as a whole, September saw an increase of 6,733 unemployed people: all provinces contributed to this rise except Seville, which saw its unemployment figure fall by 692 during that month.

The province with the worst performance was Cadiz, with a rise of 2,294 unemployed, followed by Granada (+1,259), Almeria (+1,175) and Malaga. When comparing the total number of unemployed people in each Andalusian province, it is striking that Malaga has the same number of unemployed as Cadiz (around 98,000), despite having 500,000 more inhabitants.

If we focus on the number of workers registered with Social Security, the contrasts between provinces are even more striking. While Cadiz lost 14,000 jobs in September and Malaga 5,000, Seville gained 13,000 contributors as the summer drew to a close. Overall, Andalucía lost 4,093 registered workers compared with August. This is a much smaller drop than that at the end of previous tourist seasons.

By sector

The rise in unemployment in Malaga in September happened mainly in the services sector, with 845 more jobseekers. The other sectors recorded slight increases or decreases: -252 in construction, +125 in industry and -108 in agriculture. The number of people who had not previously been in employment rose by 447 compared with August.

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