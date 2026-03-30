Malaga enjoys sun and warm weather during Holy Week

Ignacio Lilla Malaga Monday, 30 March 2026, 17:22 Share

Given the rise in prices due to the war in Iran and the suspension of the high-speed rail, the good weather has become Holly Week's greatest ally in Malaga province this year.

This Thursday and Friday, both public holidays, will mark a peak in heat not seen since the end of last year, following a particularly cold and rainy start to the new year. Spanish meteorological agency Aemet forecasts maximum temperatures of 25-26C and almost entirely sunny skies. Rain probability is zero per cent.

According to director of the meteorological centre Jesús Riesco, this forecast is normal, given that the average maximum temperature for April at Malaga Airport is exactly 25C. The maximum value in the Antequera district will be 22C

The change in the weather will be more noticeable because, until now, temperatures have been significantly below average for the start of Holy Week. "It's true that we're still at the end of March," Riesco said.

"This week we have a generally weak easterly wind, although it will pick up slightly on those two specific days. That's why Holy Thursday and Good Friday will see temperatures of 25 to 26C," Riesco stated.

Tuesday will already see a general rise in temperatures across the south of Spain, with a maximum of 23C in Malaga city. Then, on Wednesday, temperatures will slightly drop (21C).

Nighttime temperatures will also begin to rise, reaching normal levels. On the public holidays at the end of the week, nighttime values will not drop below 14-15C, coinciding with the historical average of minimum temperatures in Malaga in April.

Easter without rain

"This year's Easter will be part of that 35 per cent of Holy Weeks in Malaga where it doesn't rain at all," Riesco stated.

The Azores anticyclone has eliminated the risk of a cold drop storm that has been hovering around the Costa del Sol these past few days, causing very strong winds on Palm Sunday. During the first official processions, on Palm Sunday, there were gusts of more than 70km/h on the western Costa del Sol, especially in parts of Fuengirola, Mijas and Marbella.

The meteorological centre has been monitoring the situation with uncertainty over how the weather would evolve. In the end, the risk of a 'dana' has disappeared and "most of Spain" will have a "stable Holy Week".