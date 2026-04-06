Malaga employment: March boost creates 14,000 jobs as unemployment drops by 1,900

Nuria Triguero Monday, 6 April 2026, 13:04 Share

The seasonal employment sector in Malaga province picked up again in March, generating over 14,300 jobs and reducing unemployment by 1,863 people. The month's results can only be described as positive, according to figures from the Ministrry of Labour and Social Economy and the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration.

The fact that Holy Week began in March meant that the influx of workers into tourism-related sectors (from hotels to bars and restaurants, leisure activities, retail, transportation and distribution) occurred during that month. In fact, employment and unemployment figures were already positive in February, although much more modest.

Focusing on unemployment, Andalucía was the region with the best performance in March, with a decrease of 8,836 unemployed. In fact, three Andalusian provinces led the decline in unemployment at national level: Cadiz (-2,352), Seville (-1,939) and Malaga (-1,863). This decrease leaves Malaga with 108,567 people registered as job seekers, 11,764 fewer than at this time last year.

In terms of Social Security affiliation, Malaga is the second Andalusian province with the best performance in March, surpassed only by Huelva with its more than 23,000 contributors. The 14,307 new affiliates in Malaga have brought the province to a record high for employment in March: 746,248. This figure represents an increase of 26,842 workers compared to the same month in 2015. The percentage increase is 3.73 per cent, significantly higher than the average for Andalucía (+2.63 per cent) and the national average (+2.46 per cent).