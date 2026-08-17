The Youth Esplanade is littered with rubbish at dawn following the first night of the fair

It’s the least welcome ‘hangover’. After the first night of the Málaga Fair, the Esplanada de la Juventud, located at the Real Cortijo de ... Torres, was left covered in a veritable blanket of rubbish and plastic by dawn.

It is the usual meeting place for young people, where they gather every night to drink in the open air whilst watching the performances taking place on the stage set up here by the City Council.

The site was littered with plastic bags, empty bottles, tins and cups scattered across the ground when dawn broke, forcing Limasam’s cleaning services to work flat out from the early hours of this Sunday morning.

To tackle the problem and prevent this situation from recurring during the rest of the festivities, Málaga City Council has decided to take direct action at the gathering point itself. Every evening, the Council will screen an awareness-raising video on the screens at the stage on the Esplanada de la Juventud, appealing to attendees to behave responsibly before they leave the area.

The initiative is based on an explicit call for collective responsibility: “This video will be shown every evening on the Juventud esplanade: together, we can do better; let’s use litter bins and recycling bins; for a civic-minded and clean Feria.”

The City Council is encouraging young people to use the bins and litter bins installed at the Real Cortijo de Torres to ensure a cleaner festival that is more respectful of the environment.