Malaga city centre brutal attack: two men beat young woman and smash bottle over her head

A young woman was seriously injured on 4 October after being violently attacked in the heart of Malaga city's historic centre. The swift intervention ... of an off-duty National Police officer, who happened to be at the scene, proved decisive in disarming and detaining the two alleged perpetrators.

The incident took place in the early hours of the morning. According to sources, a young woman was lying on the ground, unconscious, with a serious head injury. Beside her were two men who had allegedly struck her hard with a glass bottle, shattering it on impact.

It appears that the two men were armed with a telescopic baton and a brass knuckle, weapons which they are alleged to have used during the attack.

According to sources, upon witnessing the scene, the police officer identified himself and stepped between the suspects and the victim. While several witnesses were calling the emergency services to request medical assistance, the off-duty officer acted swiftly to disarm both men and detain them.

Shortly afterwards, several patrol cars arrived at the scene, along with an ambulance. The police took charge of the situation while the paramedics treated the victim at the scene.

Given the severity of her injuries and the fact that she was unconscious, the young woman was rushed to Hospital Regional. Diario Sur has been unable to ascertain her current condition.

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