A 26-year-old woman from Malaga has launched a legal claim for compensation after requiring emergency abdominal surgery to remove two euro coins she ... accidentally swallowed while eating a takeaway shawarma.

Isabel Santiago and her partner, Sergio Ríos, 32, bought two shawarmas to eat at home on 8 October from a local establishment they had previously visited without incident. Midway through her meal, Santiago felt two hard objects while chewing, assuming them to be small pieces of bone, and swallowed them.

Between 2am and 3am the following morning, she developed severe abdominal pain, swelling, vomiting, and blood in her urine. Leaving their two children—aged three and four, one of whom has a 43 per cent recognised disability—in the care of her mother, Santiago attended Malaga’s Hospital Regional.

After several days of diagnostic tests, CT scans and X-rays located two metallic objects lodged in her colon: a 50-cent coin and a 20-cent coin. Following a colonoscopy, surgeons performed an open abdominal operation to incise the colon, extract the coins, and suture the bowel, leaving Santiago with a scar requiring 22 stitches.

Now recovering at home after more than a week in hospital, the young chambermaid remains on sick leave, largely bedridden, and reliant on a strict post-operative diet. Ríos noted that his partner is also suffering severe psychological distress and a phobia of eating out, meticulously inspecting all home-cooked meals before eating.

The couple have instructed civil liability solicitor Francisco Damián Vázquez, who has served an out-of-court claim giving the business one month to negotiate an amicable settlement before filing a lawsuit. Compensation - calculated by analogy with Spain's road traffic injury scale - will cover hospitalisation, surgical recovery, loss of earnings, cosmetic scarring, and medical expenses.

However, the takeaway's manager, Fadime, denied any kitchen negligence, describing the allegation as "very rare" and "impossible". While confirming Santiago's purchase on 8 October, she stressed that food preparation stations are strictly separated from the cash till, pointing out that Santiago had been accompanied by her two young children at the time.

Access the latest 112 emergency and rescue news hub