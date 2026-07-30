Malaga firefighters rescue young man following fall from 30-metre embankment

Malaga firefighters rescued a young man on Thursday after he injured himself falling from a 30-metre embankment in the Puerto de la Torre district.

The incident took place at around 1.50am, at the Junta de los Caminos, according to a social media post by the city council's security department.

A crew from the central fire station in Malaga's Martiricos area attended the scene with a van, a support vehicle and a light vehicle.

An ambulance took the victim to a hospital in the city, but his state remains unknown.

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