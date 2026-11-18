A 44-year-old worker died from a severe head injury on Wednesday when the crane he was working on overturned in Malaga's Campanillas ... district.

The incident happened at around 12.32pm on Calle José Calderón, directly opposite the post office. Initial calls to the emergency service suggested that two cranes may have collided.

However, early investigations at the scene have ruled out a collision and indicate that one of the machines may have overturned or suffered a structural failure, leaving the worker suspended between 15 and 20 metres above the ground.

Three crews from Malaga's municipal fire service were immediately dispatched to the scene, while Local and National police cordoned off the area to allow them to work safely on the busy road.

Firefighters used two aerial ladder platforms to reach the worker and carry out a high-angle rescue as quickly as possible, given the seriousness of his condition.

Unfortunately, the worker was pronounced dead.

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