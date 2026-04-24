Worker, 53, dies after falling down lift shaft in Malaga

A 53-year-old worker died this Friday morning after falling down a lift shaft in a building under construction in the city of Malaga district of Campanillas, according to sources consulted by SUR.

The accident happened on Friday, 24 April, in a block located in Calle Ingeniero Francisco Merino shortly before 12.20pm, when several colleagues of the deceased called the Servicio de Emergencias 112 Andalucía.

Witnesses reported that the worker had fallen down a lift shaft, although at the moment it is unclear how high the floor was (some said it was on the third floor, while others said it was higher).

Local and National police officers were mobilised to the scene, along with firefighters and the 061 health emergency services. Although the doctors tried to revive the worker, they were only able to certify his death.

The labour inspection services and the centre for the prevention of workplace risks have been informed.