Will Malaga have to modify how and when it applies the Low Emission Zone?

Chus Heredia Tuesday, 21 April 2026, 13:03 Share

The Low Emission Zone (ZBE) is a controversial measure, to the point that several Spanish cities have already seen court rulings against it. In other countries, such as France, laws have started to repeal them.

The issue has also reached the courts in Malaga, where hard-right party Vox is trying to overturn the regulation. On Monday, the matter came before the urban planning commission following a motion from municipal socialist group Con Málaga, which requested the application of moratoriums and a review of deadlines and exceptions.

Since 30 November 2025, vehicles not registered for tax purposes in the city of Malaga and lacking an environmental sticker have been receiving fines if entering the Low Emission Zone. This has led to almost 12,000 fines in the first two months. Starting on the same date this year, vehicles with a B sticker that do not pay the IVTM (vehicle tax) in the city will also be fined.

What did the Monday motion request?

Con Málaga requested modifying the regulation, establishing a moratorium on sanctioning until infrastructure improvements are made, reducing the perimeter of the Low Emission Zone, incorporating new authorised vehicles for people with reduced mobility, waiting until the 5,000 park-and-ride facilities are available, improving urban bus services and specific measures for students and workers on the El Ejido campus.

The local ruling party (PP) rejected all points, but said that it was going to submit all proposals to the EU Court of Auditors to determine their legality. It even considers introducing its own improvements to the regulation depending on the outcome of the aforementioned ruling.

The Court of Auditors is currently studying Malaga's compliance with the regulatory framework. The city council will inquire whether Con Málaga's motion can be adopted without constituting a breach of regulations by the city. Initially, it seems unlikely that this will be the case.

One of the key aspects of the audit is verifying compliance with the regulation's penalty system. Non-compliance could result in the loss of significant funds, including European and sustainable transport grants. It could even lead to the repayment of funds already received.

Union position

Trinidad Salcedo, head of the environment department at the CCOO union in Malaga, has expressed her support for the ZBE framework but criticised its implementation in the city. "More than 193,000 drivers enter Malaga daily because they've had to leave the city," she said, while also criticising the lack of park-and-ride facilities and public transportation. "Eight of the 12 public car parks are within the zone and the volume of cars is already decreasing. We're going to present a document with ten points to improve the ZBE on a temporary basis. There also needs to be a park-and-ride facility in the northern part of the city, where many people live. The perimeter needs to be reduced and expanded, with social fairness, alongside infrastructure improvements," she stated.

Salcedo believes it is a serious mistake that the El Ejido campus is within the Low Emission Zone.

Better infrastructure

Con Málaga deputy spokesperson Toni Morillas has also criticised the lack of planning in the implementation of the ZBE.

In response, councillor for transport Trinidad Hernández said that the city council is obligated to implement the Low Emission Zone (ZBE). She also stated that it is a gradual and progressive implementation and acknowledged that there is significant room for improvement in urban transport.

Hernández proposed a comprehensive amendment that would leave everything to the relevant legal institutions. The proponents did not accept it, but she nevertheless pledged to raise the issue.

Vox representative Antonio Alcázar has expressed concern about the fines and criticised Con Málaga "Let's remember that they wanted to expand the Low Emission Zone (ZBE) at one point," he said.

Alcázar hopes that the courts would overturn the ZBE. "It's not cleaning the air, it's cleaning people's pockets," he said, noting that France, for example, has just annulled the implementation of these zones. "An entire narrative has been constructed around environmental labels that doesn't reflect reality. The regulation doesn't measure actual emissions, but rather administrative categories," he added.

Jorge Quero from the local PSOE opposition party highlighted the environmental benefits of the Low Emission Zone, while criticising the lack of planning in Malaga. "It was done late and poorly," he said. He also brought up parking and the need for increased EMT bus services.