Why are there no classes in Malaga city schools on Easter Monday?

Isabel Méndez Málaga Friday, 27 March 2026, 13:05 Share

The Easter holidays are one day longer for students in Malaga city this year. The return to classrooms will take place on Tuesday, 7 April.

According to the school calendar approved by the provincial authority of Malaga, the 2025-26 school year comprises a total of 178 school days for pre-school, primary and special education and 175 days for all phases of secondary and vocational education and training, including language, arts and adult learning.

The school calendar takes into account the non-teaching days that coincide with the local holidays of each municipality, up to a maximum of two days. If these two local holidays fall outside the school calendar (many of them are in the summer), then 7 January and Easter Monday (6 April this year) become non-teaching days.

In schools where only one local holiday coincides with a school day, that day and Easter Monday will be public holidays, as is the case this year. Finally, in schools where two local holidays coincide with the school term, the two corresponding local holidays will be public holidays.

This is the 2025-2026 school calendar provided by the regional ministry of education: