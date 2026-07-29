Viral video shows naked man using cash machine in Malaga
Footage filmed in broad daylight in Carranque neighborhood sparks widespread social media speculation
It has already become the viral sensation of the week in Malaga and may well end up being the one of the summer.
It features ... a naked man withdrawing money from a cash machine in Malaga city centre – a video that’s doing the rounds from one WhatsApp group to another. It’s in Carranque, at the branch on Avenida Santa Rosa de Lima, near number 24. Although it’s unclear whether the footage is recent or not, all the details suggest that it hasn’t been generated by artificial intelligence.
Taken from a car at a traffic light, it shows a naked man calmly withdrawing money from a cash machine, while other pedestrians walk past him without batting an eyelid. An unusual image captured in broad daylight that is dominating the conversation across all social media platforms.
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