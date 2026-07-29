Viral video shows naked man using cash machine in Malaga

Ángel de los Ríos Málaga 29/07/2026 a las 15:56h.

It has already become the viral sensation of the week in Malaga and may well end up being the one of the summer.

It features ... a naked man withdrawing money from a cash machine in Malaga city centre – a video that’s doing the rounds from one WhatsApp group to another. It’s in Carranque, at the branch on Avenida Santa Rosa de Lima, near number 24. Although it’s unclear whether the footage is recent or not, all the details suggest that it hasn’t been generated by artificial intelligence.