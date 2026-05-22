Valencian jewellery brand Singularu opens first shop in Malaga city centre

Isabel Méndez 22/05/2026 a las 15:19h.

The Valencian jewellery brand Singularu is opening its fourth shop in Malaga on Friday evening.

The new shop on Calle Especería is the first in the historic centre of Malaga.

The opening ceremony starts at 6pm, featuring discounts, promotions and raffles. In addition, the first customers will receive gifts and special offers with their purchases.

This shop joins Singularu's network of 90 retail locations in Spain. In Malaga, the company already has shops in the Larios Centro, Plaza Mayor and El Corte Inglés shopping centers, making this its first location outside of a shopping centre in the city.

"We are thrilled to continue growing in Malaga with a new shop. This opening not only consolidates our commitment to the city, but also to all those customers who choose us to celebrate their most important moments. Malaga has always been a safe bet for Singularu and these shops reflect a real and consistent connection with those who inspire us every day," the company stated in a press release.

Founded in 2014 by entrepreneurs Cristina Aristoy and Paco Tormo at the Demium Startups business incubator, Singularu went on to develop through other powerful accelerators such as Conector Spain and Lanzadera.