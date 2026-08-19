Malaga fair breathalyser machines turn into viral drinking challenge

"Hold on, before we go, we've got to do the important bit," says Lucía, a 20-year-old from Malaga, turning back towards ... the entrance to the fairground. She and her friends have spent four hours moving from one caseta to another and from ride to ride, but they say they've been waiting all night for the moment of truth: using the automatic breathalyser to see who has won by recording the highest alcohol reading.

The machines were installed to encourage fairgoers to take responsibility and prevent incidents caused by people getting behind the wheel after drinking. But they've had an unexpected side effect. The few people who approach the automated breathalysers at 2am do so amid laughter and knowing looks.

"I told you I'd had more," one person calls out loudly.

"Come back in half an hour and I'll tell you then," another replies.

A competition as well as a safety check

This trend isn't new. The automated machines were introduced at the fairground last year. For one euro, fairgoers could check their breath alcohol level and find out whether they were within the level required to drive.

Up to 5,000 people used the devices during the fair. Many did so out of curiosity and to find out who was the "winner" by recording the highest breath alcohol reading.

The "challenge" has gone so far that even people who use the machines for their stated purpose, to find out "which member of their group should drive", are filming themselves taking the test and posting the results on social media.

"Just in case, it's also a fun memory," some of those using the breathalysers late at night say.

How the machines work

The machines are simple to operate, meaning even people unfamiliar with them can quickly work out how they function. After inserting a one-euro coin, the machine provides a straw through a slot. The user positions themselves where indicated and blows into it, after which the screen displays the alcohol reading in their breath.

The breathalyser then indicates whether it's completely safe to drive, whether the reading is within the legal limit but caution is advised, or whether the person must not get behind the wheel. The latter applies when the reading is above 0.25 mg of alcohol per litre of breath.