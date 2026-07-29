Malaga approves plans for new hotel in La Trinidad with moratorium exemption

Although a three-year moratorium on tourist flats and hotels recently came into force in Malaga, procedures are still under way to authorise those projects ... that will be exempt from this temporary suspension.

These include all projects that the urban planning department had already accepted and were in progress at the time of the moratorium's approval.

This is the case of the project to construct a hotel in the La Trinidad area, where tourist flats have flourished most in recent years. Following its initial approval by the city council last week, the municipal urban planning department has begun the public consultation process.

The development covers a group of seven different plots between Calle Zamorano, Calle Arquitecto González Edo and Calle Ibn Gabirol, next to Calle Mármoles.

Palma de Mallorca-based Grupo Oliver Mateu is behind this project. It has been developing tourist accommodation projects and hotels for the past decade, but this acquisition in Malaga "marks the start of the group's expansion in mainland Spain".

Oliver Mateu currently manages more than 600 beds.

The design of the new hotel in Malaga is the work architect Fernando Rodríguez Caro. It will have a ground floor, two upper floors and an attic.

The basement will provide ten parking spaces, accessible to cars via a lift. The hotel will have around 25 rooms. Some of the rooms on the second floor will be double-height and several could be operated on a shared-bathroom basis.

The plans also include an internal patio and an outdoor swimming pool. In the basement, the plans show a business lounge, a gym and a multi-purpose room.

The urban planning department has given its initial approval to the proposal for the construction and the go-ahead for the purchase of Calle Zamorano 57. This property does not belong to the accommodation development group, but is required for the planned extension of that road.

The city council has agreed to expropriate the property and allow the area below ground level to be used for the car parks of the future building, in exchange for the owners providing financial compensation.

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