Three die after vehicle plunges 30 metres down an embankment on the A-7 in Malaga

This has been a tragic weekend on the roads of Malaga province, with four fatalities in separate road accidents. According to a report issued on ... Sunday by 1-1-2, part of the Andalusian Emergency Agency, three people lost their lives and two others were injured when a vehicle plunged down a ravine on the A-7 motorway in Malaga in the early hours of Sunday morning. Meanwhile, a motorcyclist died in Los Montes de Málaga after being involved in an accident and plunging down a 50-metre drop.

The accident on the motorway occurred at around 2.38am, near Cerrado de Calderón, when two vehicles collided and one of them plunged down an embankment next to the road - a drop of around 30 metres - while travelling on the Almeria-bound carriageway at kilometre 979 near the Cerrado de Calderón exit. The vehicle plunged down an embankment onto Calle Pintor Sánchez Cotán, smashing into several trees in the area.

The 061 Health Emergency Centre has confirmed the deaths of two women and one man, treated a 64-year-old woman at the scene, and transported a 35-year-old injured man to Malaga Regional Hospital.

Guardia Civil officers were deployed to the scene and have taken charge of the investigation. The fire service also attended the scene to free those trapped and remove the trees blocking the road, as well as the emergency services. For their part, the Local Police have provided support in the area until the road was reopened to traffic.

The area where the vehicle fell. (Galindo)

Motorcyclist dies on Montes road

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old motorcyclist has died following an accident on the A-7000 road at kilometre 24 in the Montes de Málaga. According to the city council, firefighters recovered the body after the victim had fallen approximately 50 metres following the accident.

According to the 112 emergency service, it was the victim’s own family who reported him missing on Saturday, and later that evening the motorbike he had been riding and the body were found on a slope nearby.

Firefighters have recovered the body, and the 061 Health Emergency Centre, part of the Andalusian Health Service, confirmed the man’s death.