Crime
Malaga police dismantle drug operation and arrest three people
The police operation took place in a block on Calle Molino on Tuesday evening
The National Police intercepted a drug-dealing operation in the Olletas area of Malaga city and arrested three people on Tuesday evening.
The operation took ... place shortly before 7.45pm and lasted for several hours. The police entered a block of flats on Calle Molino, where they arrested three suspects.
The investigators also seized several weapons, including a handgun.