Malaga city centre turns into production set of international advert

Malaga's Calle Larios hosted the filming of Lexus' international advert on Sunday, just a few metres from where the housing protesters have been camping ... for a couple of weeks now.

A team of around 20 people caught the attention of passersby as they moved about with mobile phones, cameras and earpieces. Every so often, one of them would call out, "Three, two, one, action!" Just then, a car would speed past a young blonde woman leaning against a sunlit facade on Calle Doctor Manuel Pérez Bryan, pretending to dance along to music in her headphones. The scene was repeated several times.

Aurelio García, head of marketing and communications at Lexus Europe, told Sur everything about the car brand's choice to film in Malaga to promote the new luxury NX model. Malaga's city centre offers well-maintained traditional buildings that blend well with more modern ones.

"It's an advert in which the facades of the buildings are very important," García said. He also commended the city council for facilitating such international shoots thanks to the Malaga film office, which specialises in these matters.

"This city can compete very well with other world-class cities and the fact that there are excellent production teams in Spain also helps," García stated.

The advert shoot continues on Monday in Plaza de la Marina, Paseo del Parque, Calle Hilera and Puerta de la Esperanza.

TV spectators across Europe will see Malaga through the eyes of Lexus. The new model will go on sale early next year, as production in Japan won't begin until the end of 2026.

Calle Larios hasn't hosted a shoot in a while. The street is always bustling with people, both locals and visitors.

García kept the story behind the advert a secret, as well as the stars who appear in it (the person behind the wheel of the car during the shoot in Malaga was a professional driver). He only revealed the underlying philosophy: the car is an extension of the body's movement. It is a vehicle that cruises through the city, savouring it.

The team of around 60 people filming the advert is international. The creative concept is by J&P Media, direction by Skylite ("the Guy Ritchie of advertising", as García put it) and production by Bosalay.

Read dedicated local reporting for Malaga city