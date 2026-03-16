Malaga's hospitality industry launches new seaside restaurant building

Jesús Hinojosa Málaga Monday, 16 March 2026, 12:16 Share

Malaga's urban planning department has approved a new hospitality project in the Pedregalejo district.

The investors' plan is to construct a 455,000-euro two-storey building to house a 'well-established restaurant chain'. According to the promoters (Edcor 2020), the building will have no links to accommodation activities.

New two-storey restaurant at Pedregalejo promenade 41

Pedregalejo's promenade is already undergoing a transformation, which makes it an attractive location for investors in the field of hospitality. The recently approved design of architects Javier Ramírez Bandera and José Ramírez Castro has chosen a 151-square-metre plot at number 41 of the promenade.

Edcor 2020 assures the public that the project envisages "no type of tourist or hotel accommodation". "The project is exclusively in the field of catering," the promoters state.

Construction will start this year and last about 20 months. The building has required permission from the state department of the Costa del Sol due to its closeness to the beach.

Access to the restaurant will be via the promenade and Calle Practicante Pedro Román. The ground floor of the restaurant will have a terrace, interior spaces, a bar, a storage room, toilets and changing rooms. The second floor will also have a terrace, interior spaces and a bar, plus a kitchen.

The building's roof will be open to customers, who can visit the rooftop bar. The restaurant will have both a lift and stairs.

"The project pursues a clear urban objective: to revitalise this part of the promenade and provide a solution to a corner that has been in disuse for many years," the developer says.