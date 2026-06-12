Police catch 13 touts reselling Malaga CF play-off tickets for three times their original price

Thirteen people were caught reselling tickets for Malaga CF's Segunda play-off semi-final second-leg match against Las Palmas at up to three ... times their original price during a police operation at La Rosaleda on Wednesday.

National Police officers seized 14 tickets and proposed sanctions against more than a dozen individuals for alleged breaches of regulations governing public events.

The operation began days before the match after the attached police unit detected numerous tickets being offered for sale on social media. According to police, officers later identified suspected touts around the stadium ticket offices selling tickets at inflated prices.

Officers observed individuals seeking customers through word of mouth, quietly asking supporters whether they wanted to buy or sell tickets. Others reportedly approached late-arriving fans after tickets had sold out.

The deployment formed part of a special security operation involving around 100 officers after the match was designated high-risk by the Standing Committee against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport.

The classification required enhanced security measures, including the separation of supporters, mandatory advance ticket sales and a ban on selling tickets on the day of the match.

Units from the Malaga Provincial Police Headquarters involved in the operation included Public Safety, Intelligence, Private Security and Aerial Resources. Officers from the UIP, UPR and GAC units also took part, alongside members of the Provincial Intelligence Brigade.

Ahead of Malaga's next match, the Provincial Police Headquarters reiterated its warning over ticket touting.

"Ticket touting isn't authorised under any circumstances," a police spokesperson said.