Malaga fast-tracks Guadalmedina flood prevention projects amid climate concerns

Chus Heredia Thursday, 19 March 2026, 19:12 Share

The threat of the Guadalmedina river overflowing is an escalating concern for Malaga as climate change intensifies.

The river’s history is marked by tragic floods, which originally prompted the construction of the El Limonero and El Agujero dams.

Now, to prevent future disasters, the city council is launching a series of safety interventions designed to protect the population while revitalizing the river’s urban aesthetics.

This week, the city council announced that it is aiming to put the 'plaza-bridges' project out to tender in a month, following its general interest declaration by the regional government (Junta). The Junta will contribute one million euros to the drafting.

Things are finally advancing, after decades of non-compliance with safety regulations. The big question is funding.

The Guadalmedina's history

Given the link between the city and the riverbed, it is no surprise that there have been several projects regarding the Guadalmedina over the years. According to the regional government's document in the gazette (BOJA), authorities have usually discussed solutions after a flood.

In 1907, water brought down the Aurora, Santo Domingo and railway bridges, killing 21 people, injuring dozens and destroying houses and establishments.

Since the construction of the Limonero dam, such catastrophic incidents have decreased.

150 mm fell in 90 minutes on the riverbed in November 1989.

In 1989, however, when the riverbed accumulated 150mm in 90 minutes, causing a flood, eight people lost their lives. The material damage was incalculable.

"The heavy rains of November 2012 and December 2016 collapsed the drainage system and highlighted the loss the riverbed's capacity due to sedimentation," the text adds.

Heavy local rains

"More recently, in November 2024, the 'dana' phenomenon in Malaga raised the water to dangerous levels, confirming that the risk of overflowing is a current and growing threat with climate change," the BOJA text says.

Nowadays, the riverbed requires constant monitoring during storms and heavy rains.

1.7 kilometres of riverbed require hydraulic intervention

Malaga city council is now planning "a series of actions in the Guadalmedina riverbed to improve its safety conditions, minimising the risk of future flooding".

The plan uses the Limonero dam's operating rules and hydraulic studies as reference. It consists of lowering the longitudinal profile of the riverbed in an approximate section of 1.70 kilometers with the incorporation of two hydraulic jumps that optimise the channel section and improve its flow drainage capacity. In addition, the actions aim to minimise erosive processes and ensure sustainable hydraulic operation.