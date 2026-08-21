Air emergency
Malaga-Frankfurt flight performs emergency landing in Madrid due to technical fault
Air traffic controllers reorganised the airspace after detecting the incident on Friday
A flight from Malaga to Frankfurt had to perform an emergency landing at Barajas Airport in Madrid on Friday due to a technical fault.
" ... The crew of the flight from Malaga to Frankfurt have informed us that, due to a technical problem, they need to land immediately and divert to Barajas. They are requesting emergency services on arrival. They have set the transponder to emergency code 7700," air traffic controllers wrote on X.
The landing became a priority and other air traffic was diverted. "They land about 25 minutes later on runway 18L. While the airport's emergency services attend to the flight on the ground, we direct the rest of the traffic to the only operational runway, 18R," the same sources said.
At present, the extent of the technical problem is unknown.