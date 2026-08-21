Malaga-Frankfurt flight performs emergency landing in Madrid due to technical fault

21/08/2026 a las 13:47h.

A flight from Malaga to Frankfurt had to perform an emergency landing at Barajas Airport in Madrid on Friday due to a technical fault.

" ... The crew of the flight from Malaga to Frankfurt have informed us that, due to a technical problem, they need to land immediately and divert to Barajas. They are requesting emergency services on arrival. They have set the transponder to emergency code 7700," air traffic controllers wrote on X.