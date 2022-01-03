Teatro del Soho in Malaga suspends performances of Antonio Banderas musical until 12 January due to Covid An actor and two musicians in the show have tested positive for the coronavirus

Performances of the Antonio Banderas musical Company have been suspended until 12 January, Teatro del Soho in Malaga announced on 3 January. The decision was made after two musicians tested positive for Covid-19. Performances are now temporarily halted to “comply with current health protocols and guarantee safety."

People who have reserved tickets may postpone to a later date or have the cost of their ticket fully reimbursed by contacting the outlets they purchased them from. Patrons who bought tickets directly for the theatre should contact Jefedesala@teatrodelsoho.com providing their name and ticket number, Teatro del Soho said in a statement.

Teatro del Soho is directed by Aurora Rosales and Antonio Banderas, who recently said he was concerned by the impact of the ongoing pandemic on the cultural sector.

"We continually have antigen tests and we are subjected to a kind of bubble," Banderas said after actor Albert Bolea confirmed he had tested positive earlier this week. “But now with two infected musicians we do not want to risk ourselves. It is much better to be safe for everyone's health," he added.

The theatre said that it continues to support its employees by prioritising their health and safety, "Tests are being carried out and we prefer to do so to avoid chaos before the cases grow. We regret the inconvenience that this cancellation may cause to our audiences and we will be enormously grateful to receive them from 13 January.”