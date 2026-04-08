TalentLab Málaga begins selection process for 50 participants

Matías Stuber Wednesday, 8 April 2026, 15:10 Share

The day is rainy and gray, but the future looks brighter for the participants in this year's TalentLab Málaga. Inside The Green Lemon building at the TechPark, 74 young people are ready to take the next step in their professional careers. Having finished their studies or while still pursuing a master's degree, they are seeking entry into the job market, with a sense of urgency and excitement.

These young men and women, all previously selected by TalentLab Málaga, indeed possess talent and aptitude. The initiative has established itself in recent years as an effective provider of skilled labour for major companies in the province.

This is the sixth year that SUR is organising TalentLab Málaga - an event currently in the last phase. From Wednesday to Friday, the goal is to select the 50 participants who will take part in a high-impact training programme at the Palacio de Congresos from 22 to 24 April.

The participants are now in the final selection process, before connecting with human resources professionals from the companies participating this year: EY GDS Spain, Montosa, Leroy Merlin, Synergym, Airzone, Navarro Hermanos, Ebury, EMT, Verdecora, Indra Group and Cemosa. Betancourt is responsible for selecting the final participants.

New training centres are also joining the programme: the European University of Andalucía, the Atlantic-Mediterranean Technological University (Utamed), ESIC-EIG and the International University of Andalucía (Unia). Malaga city council and the provincial authority have also extended their support this year.

Before beginning the activities to select the final 50 young people, several key figures who have made TalentLab Málaga such a well-established event spoke. SUR's Editor-in-Chief Ana Pérez-Bryan said that past experience has proven the project's success. Many former participants are currently working at the companies they were originally selected for. "You're fortunate if you've earned your place here," she said.

Provincial delegate for employment and training Carmen Márquez reminded young people that the provincial authority's job portal can be a useful tool. Senior Consultant at Betancourt José Manuel Troyano also praised the project and highlighted the talent of the young participants.

The final screening phase will take place in the coming days. Various group activities will assess the young people's skills, followed by an aptitude test. Among the case studies the applicants have to work on is one that requires them to step into the shoes of an operations director for an events and communications company.

"After two years of planning, Nexus Global has been selected to organise the 'TerraFutureSummit 2026': a three-day event to be held in a 50,000-square-metre exhibition centre. The event is the world's largest showcase of green innovation and has a budget of 4.2 million euros. Nexus Global's expected net profit is 850,000 euros, of which 40 per cent depends directly on key performance indicators (KPIs) related to attendance and operational efficiency," the task brief reads.

The applicants have to resolve several issues and create a detailed plan to manage attendee access to the venue.

After two hours of testing, there's a first break to recharge. It's also a chance to chat with some of the participants at TalentLab. Many are there because they're interested in the companies involved. Others are encouraged by recommendations from friends who have already participated previous years. Some are still in their final year of university, but they all share the desire to leave theory behind and take the leap into the professional world.

TalentLab Málaga's objectives

What unites them is that they believe that TalentLab Málaga can be their direct route to connecting with companies, an opportunity to overcome that barrier that, on many occasions, seems difficult to cross. These young people reflect a wide variety of aspirations and interests. While some consider continuing their education with a master's degree, others say that the best way to learn is to enter the workforce as soon as possible. The diversity of backgrounds and perspectives stands out.

Above all, TalentLab Málaga is a training programme that aims to facilitate young people's access to the job market and help local talent remain within companies in the province. It is the answer for those who are tired of hearing that there is no future for them here.