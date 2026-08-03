A man is stabbed in the abdomen on the terrace of a bar in Malaga

A 48-year-old man has been injured after being stabbed on the terrace of a bar in the Segalerva neighbourhood of Malaga. The victim ... had to be taken to the regional hospital, although sources close to the case say his life is not in danger.

The incident took place shortly after 12.30am on Saturday, when the 112 emergency service received several calls reporting a fight in which a man had sustained cuts, possibly caused by a knife. Following the alert, the Local Police, the National Police and the emergency medical services were mobilised. The injured man was treated before being taken to hospital as an emergency.

According to one of the establishment’s staff members, who spoke to SUR, the attack took place on the terrace, where the victim was sitting outside with a group of four or five people. At that moment, the suspect is said to have appeared, walking from the corner carrying a knife, and allegedly attacked the victim.

Following the attack, bystanders apprehended the assailant until the police arrived. According to sources, the alleged assailant was arrested by the officers.

Another case in July

It should be noted that in mid-July, a 34-year-old man was also injured after being attacked with a knife on a public street in broad daylight. The incident took place at around 3.45 pm and, as sources consulted by SUR confirmed, the alleged perpetrator was arrested shortly afterwards by the Local Police.

The victim and his partner had their rucksack stolen as they were about to leave La Malagueta beach. Their passports, amongst other belongings, were inside, so the man didn’t think twice and set off in pursuit of the thief. As soon as he caught up with him, the thief reacted violently and stabbed him in the chest, leaving him seriously injured: “He nearly bled to death because the knife went through his stomach and an artery,” his girlfriend explained in a statement to SUR.