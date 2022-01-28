Spain's central government formally hands in bid for Expo 2027 The proposed dates for the celebration of Malaga's event would be between 5 June and 5 September in the Buenavista area

The national government has formally presented Malaga as Spain's candidate city to host Expo 2027. A commission has been set up to oversee details of the bid for the event which would run in the summer of 2027, between 5 June and 5 September in the Buenavista area, to the west of the city.

Malaga's theme for the expo is The Urban Era - towards the sustainable city. The US, Thailand, Argentina and Serbia are also submitting bids. The Paris-based body that chooses venues should should come to a decision later on in the year.