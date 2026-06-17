Six-million penthouse sold in Malaga's affluent El Morlaco area

Recreation of the building that will house the 12 exclusive homes in Malaga's El Morlaco area.

Jesús Hinojosa 17/06/2026 a las 15:38h.

The 'Livermore' luxury development of 12 flats under construction on the road leading up to El Morlaco area in Malaga has found yet another home buyer.

According to sales agency ON3 Consulting, the developer (KPC) has sold one of the three penthouses off-plan for 5.7 million euros.

As SUR reported last week, another penthouse has already been reserved at a similar price. KPC has also sold four flats starting at 2.5 million euros.

The demolition of two houses and the removal of a dozen diseased pine trees have paved the way for a large excavation to construct two basement levels for parking under a three-storey building with a penthouse.

KPC has said excavation work for the basement levels is nearing completion. Construction of the building will then begin and last about two years.

The development takes its name from one of 19th-century Malaga's most prominent families.

Each of the 12 flats, all with three bedrooms, will include three parking spaces (one with an electric vehicle charger), one motorcycle space and a storage room. In addition, two double-door elevators will provide direct access to each flat from the car park, with enclosed areas for two of the penthouses.

Each flat will also have a private swimming pool on the roof or around the ground floor of the building. The flat on the intermediate floors, some of which will have double-height ceilings, will be connected to their pools by staircases.

"Livermore is exactly the kind of project where our approach makes the difference. It's a highly exclusive development aimed at a very specific market, so the sales strategy has to be built from the outset. These results are a direct reflection of that work," managing partner at ON3 Rodrigo Rodríguez said.

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