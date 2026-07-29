 Saltar al contenido
Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga - Costa del Sol

  1. Portada
  2. Malaga
  3. Malaga City

112 incident

Malaga residents report smoke in the Guadalmedina river area caused by fire beneath Puente del Carmen

The emergency services received several calls reporting flames near Pasillo del Matadero

Añádenos en Google
Photo of the smoke seen near the final stretch of the Guadalmedina river in Malaga.
Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Málaga

The Andalusian emergency agency (EMA) received several calls at around 10.20am on Wednesday reporting thick smoke near Puente del Carmen, over the Guadalmedina river ... in Malaga.

According to the fire department, the smoke and flames were coming from a small fire in waste that had accumulated in the area.

The Local Police and firefighters attended the scene under the bridge near Pasillo del Matadero and eventually put out the flames.

Access the latest 112 emergency and rescue news hub

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Inicia sesión

Reporta un error

[]

Malaga residents report smoke in the Guadalmedina river area caused by fire beneath Puente del Carmen

[]

Malaga residents report smoke in the Guadalmedina river area caused by fire beneath Puente del Carmen