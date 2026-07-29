Malaga residents report smoke in the Guadalmedina river area caused by fire beneath Puente del Carmen

The Andalusian emergency agency (EMA) received several calls at around 10.20am on Wednesday reporting thick smoke near Puente del Carmen, over the Guadalmedina river ... in Malaga.

According to the fire department, the smoke and flames were coming from a small fire in waste that had accumulated in the area.

The Local Police and firefighters attended the scene under the bridge near Pasillo del Matadero and eventually put out the flames.

Access the latest 112 emergency and rescue news hub